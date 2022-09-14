Roddy Ricch wants his fans to know that his Feed Tha Streets 3 mixtape is still on the way. Hitting Instagram, Ricch released a screenshot giving an update on the project’s status.

Speaking with management, Ricch revealed the release won’t count as an album but will get available to fans once he raps his current tour.

“The label don’t wanna count feed tha streets 3 as an album cuz its always been a mixtape series,” Ricch wrote. “But the fans need it so lets drop when I get off tour.”

Until then, “Ghetto Superstar” is on the way.