PnB Rock’s Brother Meen Pens Heartbreaking Message on Instagram: ‘Why U Ain’t Have Me With You’

Following the murder of PnB Rock, his brother, PnB Meen, released a message on Instagram combined with a picture of the two as children.

“Why u ain’t have me with you” Meen wrote. “I always have ya back and front and sides.. Please Give me the strength to do this…. …With all my soul ima carry. Stand on Business, An get your right why u resting my brother.”

PnB Rock’s brother Meen shared a heartbreaking message following the passing of the late rapper: “I love you big brother with my whole entire heart and soul…I’m sorry it wasn’t me.” 🙏🏽💔🙏🏽 Let’s continue to send our prayers to Rock’s family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/7BIY2RW697 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) September 14, 2022

PnB Rock was murdered after being shot while visiting Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Steph Sibounheuang.

Rock was pronounced dead at a local hospital, where he was transported minutes after being shot Monday afternoon. The restaurant was located at the intersection of Main and Manchester.

A source inside the restaurant states PnB Rock was the target of a robbery. Los Angeles police captain Kelly Muniz spoke to The Los Angeles Times and stated Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shown a weapon by the suspect, who eventually took a shot.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.

PnB Rock whose real name is Rakim Allen was pronounced dead just before 2pm after the lunchtime robbery turned shooting at Roscoe’s in South LA @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/H9fRMjpU4S — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) September 13, 2022

A suspect has not been arrested, but surveillance video at the location is believed to be able to assist law enforcement.

PnB Rock fathered two children with Steph, Milan and Xuri. PnB Rock recently released “Luv Me Again” on Sept. 2. In his career, he collaborated with Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, YFN Lucci, Ed Sheeran, and more. He was 30 years old.

Rest in peace to PnB Rock.