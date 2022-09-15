Rolling Loud has officially announced Rolling Loud Thailand as its next global tour stop. Rolling Loud Thailand will be the first-ever Rolling Loud in Asia and will make its formal premiere in April 2023. The event promises multiple days of performances by some of the most popular hip-hop acts and some of the most interesting Asian and Thai performers in a beautiful and energetic setting.

Bangkok’s CentralWorld Live played home to a news conference for Rolling Loud Thailand. Government representatives from Thailand attended the news conference, followed by performances from several well-known figures in the country’s music industry, including American rapper Memphis Bleek and Thaitanium, Young Ohm, 1mill, and many others.

“We’re proud and honored to have Thailand host our first festival in Asia. Rolling Loud has been looking to expand to Asia for a while, and we’re confident that Thailand is the perfect setting,” said Rolling Loud co-Founders/co-CEOs, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “Our local partners are pulling out all the stops to make Thailand one of our most exciting events on any continent. We can’t wait to bring the amazing energy of Rolling Loud to the people of Thailand, and as always, showcase the best of the local rap scene.”

