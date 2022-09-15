[WATCH] Mike Tyson and Ric Flair Smoke ‘Ric Flair Drip’ at Cannabis Conference in Chicago

Would you want to get high with Ric Flair and Mike Tyson? The two combat sports legends were at a cannabis conference in Chicago, and TMZ caught the two sparking a couple of blunts to celebrate the occasion.

“Smokin’ That Ric Flair Drip All Night Long With @miketyson! WOOOOO!” Ric Flair wrote online.

The two are partners in the Tyson 2.0 company, a cannabis company that produces various products. In the product line is the “Ric Flair Drip” products.

While on stage at the conference, the duo engaged in smoking, and Flair revealed marijuana assisted in handling pain from his wrestling days.

