Just one day after releasing the video for “One Time” with Future and Don Toliver, NAV released the music video for “Never Sleep” featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott from his new album Demons Protected By Angels. NAV, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby visit Las Vegas in the video, where they appear on poker tables, slot machines, and more. The Weeknd makes a cameo appearance in the video, which was also directed by Evan Larsen.

NAV and Amir “Cash” Esmailian executive produced the album, which was released last Friday. It features production from NAV, Wheezy, Pro Logic, Boi 1da, Money Musik, Tay Keith, BenjiCold, Rex Kudo, and others, as well as features from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, and Realest K.