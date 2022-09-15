In what is viewed as a haunting interview with DJ Akademiks on his Off The Record podcast, late Philly rapper PNB Rock talked with the culture critic about his close call in Los Angeles with a group of gang members while visiting the City of Angels with his family. The 30 year old “Selfish” singer talks about not being caught slipping by would be assailants not even a month before he would be shot dead in Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in South Central; just one day before the 28th anniversary of the death of late cultural icon Tupac Shakur.

“Somebody tried me on [ the Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles], like mid-pandemic,” the late rapper/singer said. “N*ggas was talking loud as shit wanting me to hear their conversation and it’s like, ‘I’m with my peoples — my daughter and my girl. Why are they talking about this gangsta shit? What the fuck is going on?’So I’m like, ‘Man, we outta here.’ My girl like, ‘Nah, we ain’t — what’s wrong?’ I’m just going off of the vibes. She ain’t peep it, she be thinking I’m tripping. She peeped that I’m serious so she’s like, ‘Alright, we out.’”

PNB continued, saying, “I ain’t go in the store for two seconds, the same people come from out the car, hop in the store hype as shit, say some gang banging shit…I recognized the energy. He started talking to me on some gangsta shit. I’m like, ‘Bruh, do you know me from somewhere?’ He like, ‘N*gga, yeah I know who you is!’ Trying to get me to, like, get into some shit. So I flagged him off and just walked out the store ’cause I already know where this shit ’bout to go … You don’t want to be nervous and make it seem like something ’bout to happen.”

Advertisement

In an eerily similar situation, PNB Rock was gunned down and robbed, passing away from his injuries hours after being shot.