50 Cent came through Hip-Hop like a hurricane with hits like “In Da Club” and a massive album in Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Right before the reign of the G-Unit leader, Young Guru says JAY-Z noticed what was coming and attempted to warn his Roc-a-Fella roster.

Young Guru was a guest on Matt Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast and recalled Hov’s warning that was issued during sessions for The Blueprint 2.

“There’s a point where Jay walks in the studio, and it just so happened that everybody was in the studio,” Guru said. “I think we were working on ‘The Blueprint 2’ and Jay walked in the studio, he said it before but I’m telling you how impactful it was. He walked in the studio and he was like ‘Yo, this dude 50, y’all gonna have to deal with him in the next couple months.’ He said that to the whole crew.”

Guru added, “It was a warning, it’s another power coming.”

You can hear the warning and more from Young Guru below.