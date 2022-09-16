Bone Thugs N Harmony are going out with a bang with the announcement of their final performance as a five man-group.

The beloved 90’s Rap group is reuniting for the Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg “High Hopes Concert” series.

Reports state Bone Thugs all five members, Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh will be performing one last time as a unit. After that, Bizzy Bone will not be doing any more shows with the group.

Other artists set to perform include Ice Cube, Redman, Method Man, Cypress Hill, Xzibit, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound. The festival goes down in Ontario, California on November 19.

