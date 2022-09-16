Diddy has been added to the stacked lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. On Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena, will host the yearly iconic two-day concert extravaganza.

In addition to Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs, The Black Keys, and others, this year’s epic two-day event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest