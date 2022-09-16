Anthony Fantano refers to himself the internet’s busiest music nerd as he puts out music reviews from all genres daily. Fantano is well known for his scathing reviews and for albums that he thinks are in-between ratings, giving them a “light” rating. He has been hyper critical of every Drake album since Views and his reviews of Drake albums tend to include some of his most scathing criticisms and are some of his most watched videos.

Yesterday, Drake finally responded to Fantano, posting Instagram DM’s that he had sent him on his own story. “Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” Drake DM’d Fantano. In the next message, Drake said: “And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

drake dming fantano pic.twitter.com/HWV3IuLE5z — music struggles (@musicstruggles1) September 16, 2022

The two have never exchanged messages with each other before, however, prior to Drake actually DM’ing Fantano, the YouTuber had posted a video on his second account entitled “Drake Slid Into My DM’s.” In the video he shows fabricated messages between him and Drake where Drizzy sends him a vegan cookie recipe.

Fantano seemed ecstatic at the fact he was able to garner a response out of Drake. He hopped on Instagram live shortly after to share his thoughts on why Drake DM’d him and even gave a critique of the insult.

“Essentially what happened is that for reasons unknown to me, Drake was in his feelings, as he does tend to be.” He then described the shade as “a bit of a diss… a salty little DM. It was quite sad and unfortunate.”

Fantano then called the diss weak, saying how a diss like that comes from somebody who uses ghostwriters. “This is why he has ghost writers. Because this is the quality of insult when you get when that man is working solo dolo. If I wanted a good insult in my inbox, he would have had to have paid somebody else to come in and do it.”

“C’mon dude, you leaked your own DMs onto the internet. That’s sad. That’s pathetic. I don’t even have a million followers. How do you let me get under your skin like that?”

Fantano ended by saying that there are no hard feelings towards Drake, and that he thinks that Drake has made some good songs. “No hard feelings against Drake. I think Drake for the most part is an artist who has made some great tracks. He’s had some great records drop… He’s got a lot of fantastic hits… He’s got a lot of tracks and records that I don’t care for and that I don’t like. It’s a range.”