Next week, September 21st, Aisha Hall and Shawana King of PTM Consulting alongside Harlem megastar Jim Jones are giving away phones and tablets that have free internet access to low income families. The giveaway will take place at Momma Zee’s Food & Deli at 2061 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 from 12 pm-4 pm.

The goal of this event is to provide people who received state or federal benefits or people from low-income areas receive free internet access. In order to qualify for the phone or tablet, you must be currently receiving:

Food stamps

Social Security Income

Medicaid

WIC

Free School Lunch

Come from a low-income background such as public housing

The names are run through a national verification system and if approved, the person will receive their tablet or phone device. There will only be 250-300 phones and tablets at the location, so the devices are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please bring a valid ID or your benefits card to apply. There is a twenty-dollar activation fee for the phone and tablets. PTM Consulting, are also open to hiring people who would want to provide phone and tablet service to the community.

