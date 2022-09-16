Nicki Minaj and her legal team aren’t not letting any slander slide from blogger accounts making preposterous accusations about her, and now she’s filed a lawsuit.

According to legal documents, Nicki Minaj, 39, filed a Manhattan federal court lawsuit on Tuesday, September 14, against internet commentator @NoseyHeauxLive alleging that she slandered her name.

Minaj says the blogger named Marley Green posted a video talking about her, calling her a “coke head” and making “vile” comments about her one-year-old son.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj To Perform On VMAs, Honored with Michael Jackson Vanguard Award

The Rap star’s attorney, Judd Burstein, calls the commentator “the ultimate ‘nobody’ without any accomplishments to her name” in court papers. However Burstein claims the lawsuit is merited stating: “But this is the age of social media, one in which a ‘nobody’ can find an undeserved following through relentless self-promotion.”

The alleged comment, appeared in a September 12 video posted to Twitter. Minaj is suing Green for defamation saying she’s never used cocaine and wants a jury to decide damages of no less than $75,000.

Continue the conversation on social media.

The Barbz sent folders & folders full of evidence to my lawyer. That’s why I fkng love my babies so much. I hope when you go bankrupt that you can at least say it was all worth it. #QueenMix #SuperFreakyGirl 😝 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2022

I just sent it to my lawyer. Thx barbz. She wasn’t a part of the defamation suit but now she is. Mannnn I love y’all soooo much guys thank you. Now go ask your fave if they wanna test their hair for cocaine as well while I’m at it. Bwahahahahahahahahaa WOO WEE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mx5iceLPNu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 12, 2022

Judd finna eat. Jewish my lawyer he kosher the deal/DILL 🥒 word to C. GREENE 😝 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022