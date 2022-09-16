Snoop Dogg has announced his newest wine with 19 Crimes, Snoop Cali Gold, the first sparkling wine in the franchise. Snoop worked alongside the 19 Crimes team to create the offering that encapsulates the West Coast style.

The limited-edition gold-foiled release of Snoop’s legendary label includes a brand-new web-based augmented reality experience that allows fans to hear Snoop rap his popular party song “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” from the Doggystyle album. Simply use a mobile device to scan the QR code on the back of the bottle to activate the function, and the Doggfather himself will appear, ready to start the party.

“We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I’m hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection,” said Snoop. “This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!”

John Wardley, Global Vice President 19 Crimes Franchiseadded, “We couldn’t be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes. It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first Sparkling to his existing Cali lineup.”

Snoop Cali Gold joins 19 Crimes’ existing line of California wines and marks Snoop Dogg’s third collaboration with the brand.