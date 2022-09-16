A game-worn Michael Jordan jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals was expected to sell for around $5 million. According to TMZ, the actual sell was for $10 million.

The jersey went up for auction on Sept. 6, and the holy grail of basketball jerseys closed at $10,091,000. The jersey is now the highest selling basketball jersey at a Sotheby auction, the highest price for any game-worn sports memorabilia ever, and the most paid for a Michael Jordan item.

In the jersey, Jordan dropped 33 points on Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz. The Bulls lost the game but would win the series, getting the Bulls their sixth NBA championship.

The jersey worn by the greatest player ever in his last NBA Finals was on auction on Sotheby’s from Sept. 6 to Sept. 14. The jersey was expected to have a closing bid between $3 million and $5 million.

“Red is really the color that people think about when they think about Michael Jordan, and this is the only red Finals jersey to ever appear at auction,” said Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Watcher to the New York Post.

You can see the jersey below.