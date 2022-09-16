Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’

Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere.

“I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call somebody from the place I’m going that I know and check in. I wanna come home to my family and I love my life. I’m checking in with my people out of respect.”

He added, “It’s nothing wrong with showing respect when you in somebody’s city or state. I always check in ’cause I know real ones everywhere. I care about my life and I’m coming home to my kids and my family. Bet that.”

Stephen Jackson says he checks in everywhere he goes 💀 pic.twitter.com/AXoEMrKGVo — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) September 14, 2022

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a different type of message. Boosie delivered a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city.

“Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”