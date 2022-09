The Isley Brothers Announce New Album ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ for Sept. 30

The Isley Brothers Announce New Album ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ for Sept. 30

Following the “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” remake with Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers have announced a new album of the same name. According to The Isley’s Instagram page, the album will release on Sept. 30.

The original single was from the 1975 album The Heat Is On. The remake was released days after Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance.

The new Isley Brothers album will feature “Friends and Family,” which features Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

You can hear both singles below.