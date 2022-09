Rowdy Rebel has dropped the new music video for “Paid Off,” featuring Fivio Foreign.

The video, which was directed by Rowdy’s frequent partner G Train Productions, may be his most action-packed presentation to yet. He, Fivio, and two female accomplices in masks carry off a high-stakes, large-scale bank robbery. As the police realize what is going on, the action continues, leaving them in the dust.

You can see the full video below.

