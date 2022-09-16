Tee Grizzley is gearing up to release his forthcoming project Chapter of The Trenches.

In preparation for the release, the Detroit native dropped “Robbery 4″earlier this week as 4th installment of the “Robbery” series.

With each installment, Grizzley continues to build suspense complemented with provocative storytelling. The video begins with a tribute to his close friend, PNB Rock, who was fatally shot on Monday in Los Angeles.

In “Robbery 4” he details an potential murder that occurs in the trilogy. While watching the news, he sees reports that the victim may have survived the attack, which can lead to a detrimental outcome. In desperate fashion, he does what needs to be done.

Check out the “Robbery 4” video below.

Tee Grizzley and his now wife, My’Eisha Agnew, recently tied the knot last weekend after gettin engaged in January.