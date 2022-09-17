Kanye West Plans To Discontinue Corporate Partnerships With Adidas and Gap: ‘It’s Time for Me To Go It Alone’

The next phase of Kanye West’s career may not include adidas or Gap. Speaking with Bloomberg, YE revealed he will look forward to creating without the assistance of corporate giants.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the Foam Runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Expanding on the conversation more, YE stated his corporate partners will be his “new baby mamas” as the rest of their partnerships will have to be a “co-parent” situation.

Ye is currently in a battle with Adidas. All through Labor Day Weekend, Ye dropped images of the brand’s executives on Instagram, most notably attacking Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry III over his releasing product and his choice of headwear.

Hitting Instagram, Ye revealed Adidas attempted to sever ties with him and offered a one billion dollar payout, which he denied.

“The fact [adidas] felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild,” Ye wrote. “I really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids. They tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars. My royalties next year are 500 million dollars alone.”

Ye would also reveal that his legal team advised him not to post anything on Gap, another one of his partners, for ten days.