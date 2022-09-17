Next time you are in Portsmouth, Virginia, make sure you pull up on Missy Elliott Boulevard.
Last week, VA’s own icon received a street in her hometown. Missy would hit social media to share with her fans and followers.
“#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to stay PRAYED UP & DREAM BIG,” Missy shared. “A BlvdTears of Joy I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently.
“I am so HUMBLY GRATEFUL to be from P-TOWN 2up2down The ENTIRE VA.”
You can see Missy’s message below.