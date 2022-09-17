Usher revealed this past weekend that Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency, which concluded another blockbuster run at Dolby Live at Park MGM, has sold out every one of its eight forthcoming performances from October 14 through 29. There are still a few tickets available for Usher’s 25 newly announced concert dates in 2023.

The show, specially created for the sizable Dolby Live stage and presented in collaboration with Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, provides audiences with an extraordinary immersive experience through extravagant costumes and cutting-edge lighting, video, and special effects technology. Yea, “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG,” and “You Make Me Wanna” are just a few of the popular songs featured in the exclusive, only-in-Vegas extravaganza. The show also features audience participation and staging spread throughout the 5,200-seat entertainment venue, giving each spectator an up-close and personal encounter with the superstar.

Additionally, Usher’s New Look, Inc. will receive $1 for every ticket purchased for Usher’s Las Vegas residency dates in 2023, thanks to Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas, and MGM Resorts (UNL). Usher, then a young man just out of his teens, founded UNL in 1999 to transform the lives of neglected adolescents via the development of passionate, global leaders. The group has reached more than 50,000 young people in its 23-year history. The UNL peer-to-peer program methodology and curriculum offer kids in underserved communities Access, Awareness, and empowerment to set them on a path to leadership and assist them in selecting a course of study and a profession that appeals to their interests.

