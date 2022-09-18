According to report from CNN, music exec and manager to rapper/actor Ludacris, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in June at an Atlanta restaurant in which one person lost their life. Even though the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint is claiming self-defense, Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery.

On Tuesday, Zulu surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He was released the same day on $200,000 bond, according to jail records. He has been the only one charged in the crime since the shooting.

Zulu, whose given name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people found by police with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Buckhead shopping center on Peachtree Road. One of the other men, 23-year-old Artez Jamil Benton, died from his injuries. Benton is described as a hard working young man, graduating with honors from Druid Hills High School then attended Young Harris College, recruited as a baseball player, and also received a partial academic scholarship. Benton graduated last year with his business degree. Obafemi’s attorney, Gabe Banks, claims that Zulu only fired his weapon in self defense and if he did not defend himself, he may have been the one who lost his life that night.

Banks offered a full statement this morning (September 18) about the incident and charges brought against his client:

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that might and had every reason to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he teared of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed served as a spokesman for the family after the shooting, while Zulu remained hospitalized.

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” Reed said. “The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”