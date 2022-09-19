50 Cent Comments on Video of Jay-z Warning the Roc About His Arrival: ‘Jay Know I Will Always Find a Way’

Last week, a clip of Young Guru detailing 50 Cent’s arrival and Roc-a-Fella’s reaction hit the net.

Young Guru was a guest on Matt Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast and recalled Hov’s warning that was issued during sessions for The Blueprint 2.

“There’s a point where Jay walks in the studio, and it just so happened that everybody was in the studio,” Guru said. “I think we were working on ‘The Blueprint 2’ and Jay walked in the studio, he said it before but I’m telling you how impactful it was. He walked in the studio and he was like ‘Yo, this dude 50, y’all gonna have to deal with him in the next couple months.’ He said that to the whole crew.”

Guru added, “It was a warning, it’s another power coming.”

50 Cent saw the clip and revealed that it was love for the Roc and he just needed someone to compete against.

“I love you n***as too 🤷🏽‍♂️ I just need somebody to compete with,” 50 wrote. “It makes me find a way, Jay know I will always find a way.”