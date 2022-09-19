August Alsina Says He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez: ‘4’11 Sized Leprechaun Ran Down on Me’

Moments got heated between Tory Lanez and August Alsina backstage at a concert in Chicago. Alsina hit Instagram and revealed that he was on the receiving end of a beat down by Lanez and his bodyguards.

In the early parts of Sunday, rumors floated that Lanez knocked out the singer. By the afternoon, it was officially confirmed as Alsina wrote a message to his fans.

“As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, who I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” Alsina wrote. “Whole time, I’m one deep, No security.”

He added, “Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him.. I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night. So when he spoke it caught me off guard because of his past actions, i assumed he didn’t like me, that’s all.”

Alsina states he was sucker punched by Lanez. “There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault. Dude has no real friends, an is on a crash out mission.”

During the Instagram post, Alsina also accused Lanez of smoking a cocaine-laced blunt.

