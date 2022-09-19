Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 Since Drake’s ‘Views’

Bad Bunny reigns supreme. The Latin superstar will notch another week with the No. 1 album in the country. Sitting at the top for the 11th non-consecutive week, Bad Bunny now has the most week at No. 1 in nearly six years, matching Drake’s Views effort of 2016.

According to Billboard, Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the United States last week.

Bad Bunny’s new album held off the new release from Nav, Demons Protected by Angels, which arrived at No. 2.

f Un Verano Sin Ti’s 97,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 94,000, album sales comprise 2,000, and TEA units comprise 1,000.

NAV collects his 5th top 10-charting album as Demons Protected by Angels begins lands at No. 2 with 67,000 equal album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units include 40,500 (equaling 60 million on demand streams), album sales comprise 26,000 and TEA units comprise 500