Second Stage Theater has announced that Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner COMMON will make his Broadway debut as “Junior” in the Broadway debut of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-prevailing play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton.

Common wills tar alongside Victor Almanzar, Elziabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon, Liza Colon-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Michael Rispoili. The show will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

The Broadway show is described as:

