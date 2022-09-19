Second Stage Theater has announced that Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner COMMON will make his Broadway debut as “Junior” in the Broadway debut of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-prevailing play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton.
Common wills tar alongside Victor Almanzar, Elziabeth Canavan, Rosal Colon, Liza Colon-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Michael Rispoili. The show will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.
The Broadway show is described as:
City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed – and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone – after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.