Kanye West has made the media rounds. After cutting ties with adidas and Gap, Yeezy appeared on MSNBC. With the need to let the world more into his genius mind, Ye hit the Alo Mind Full podcast and revealed that reading is not for him.

“When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book,” Kanye said. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

Throughout the riveting conversation, West detailed his music practice, being ahead of the curve in music and fashion, the mentalities of men who believe they can and can’t, and more. You can see the full interview below.

