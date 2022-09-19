During an appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic “over.”

Biden was on hand at the Detroit Auto Show and stated while there is still an issue with COVID, the pandemic portion has passed us by.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it …but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

President Joe Biden just declared the Covid-19 pandemic “over" on 60 Minutes — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 19, 2022

Joe Biden in Detroit, with 60 Minutes: "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/zkgSwJ79Wf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 19, 2022

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, recently told CNN the end of the pandemic was near but not yet achieved. Ghebreyesus also cited the lowest number of weekly COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight,” he said.