Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been seen hitting the recording studio recently. The couple has been spotted several times at a Los Angeles studio in the past few weeks, adding to the rumors that Rihanna may release a new album. It’s been six years since Rihanna dropped her last album ANTI.

The Grammy-winning singer gave birth to her and Rocky’s son back in May, and fans have shared their surprise and excitement that she could already be making music again.

Meanwhile, Rocky is facing felony firearms charges and a civil suit, which he and his lawyer call an extortion attempt from a former member of ASAP Rocky’s crew.

