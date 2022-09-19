The Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still making headlines.

A second busload of migrants sent from Texas arrived outside the home of Vice President Kamala Harris over the weekend. The latest bus is part of Governor Greg Abbott’s ongoing policy of sending migrants from Texas to underscore the Biden administration’s open-border policies.

Harris recently appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and claimed the border is secure, leading Abbott to target her residence. The governors claim their states are overwhelmed and President Biden is ignoring the crisis.

The bus arrived before dawn on Saturday at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Currently, two busloads of illegal immigrants from Texas have reportedly been dropped off near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

After 50 Venezuelan migrants were also flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week without notice. Florida Republican Governor Ron Desantis, admits he chartered two private planes to take the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Abbott and DeSantis of using human beings as political pawns for photo-ops. She called the moves dangerous political stunts. Jean-Pierre added — “Stunts aren’t solutions.” She said Republicans should work with Democrats on comprehensive immigration reforms.

Civil rights attorneys are calling for state and federal investigations after the Republican Governor’s reckless tactics last week. The group Lawyers for Civil Rights has expressed concern that the migrants were persuaded to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.

