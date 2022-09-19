On this day in 1989, Big Daddy Kane released his sophomore album It’s a Big Daddy Thing on the Warner Bros./Cold Chillin label. Along with being a successful follow up to Kane’s classic debut, this album was the first to suggest Big Daddy Kane be Hip Hop’s sex symbol.

With a wider appeal than Long Live the Kane and a new and improved sound coming from an all-star production team (featuring Marley Marl, Prince Paul, Easy Mo Bee, Teddy Riley,

To date, It’s a Big Daddy Thing is Kane’s most successful project with over 500,000 copies in the United States. The album has been regarded by many major publications as a Golden Era classic. Album single “Warm It Up, Kane” even appeared on Playback FM in the 2004 cult classic video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

