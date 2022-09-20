In other music catalog related news, Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by NYC based entertainment company Influence Media. According to Variety, a source close to the deal told the publication that the deal was worth 8-figures.

The acquisition includes 612 songs Future recorded between 2004 and 2020, including 2017’s “Mask Off,” his feature on 2018’s “King’s Dead,” songs with Drake including “LIfe Is Good” and “Jumpman,” and even “Low Life” featuring The Weeknd.

Future sold his song publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal that includes several No. 1 songs and albums spanning from 2004-2020 as a recording artist. Billboard estimates that Future’s publishing catalog went for $65-$75 million pic.twitter.com/mj78p2Y7ip — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 20, 2022

In a statement, founding partner of Influence Media, Rene McLean, called Future a “cultural icon.”

Advertisement

“Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected,” McLean said. “It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honored to be partnered with him.”

Future even had some words regarding the acquisition, saying that he wanted to make sure that his songs were in good hands as he thought about their future (no pun intended). “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said. “I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

This comes after Billboard reported that Kanye was shopping around his music catalog for an estimated $175 million. However, since the reports, Kanye has refuted claims that he is trying to sell his catalog.