It’s the boots for me! The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige kicked off her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guest Ella Mai and Queen Naija on Saturday, September 17.

MJB rocked her most notable classics, (“Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Everything,” “Be Happy,”) and new smashes (“Good Morning Gorgeous,” “U+Me,” “Rent Money,” “Amazing,”) to a sold out crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Blige, 51, is set to visit over 20 cities ending on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The iconic singer brought the heat onstage and gave fans an epic and emotional night to remember.

Fellow GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling singer Queen Naija also performed at the Greensboro Coliseum which started promptly at 8 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Good Morning Gorgeous tour co-presented by Hologic and the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

Check out some photos and the remaining tour dates below courtesy of Black Promoters Collective.

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed – Queen Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed — QN or EM)

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed — QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall