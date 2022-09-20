It’s the boots for me! The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige kicked off her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guest Ella Mai and Queen Naija on Saturday, September 17.
MJB rocked her most notable classics, (“Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Everything,” “Be Happy,”) and new smashes (“Good Morning Gorgeous,” “U+Me,” “Rent Money,” “Amazing,”) to a sold out crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Blige, 51, is set to visit over 20 cities ending on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The iconic singer brought the heat onstage and gave fans an epic and emotional night to remember.
Fellow GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling singer Queen Naija also performed at the Greensboro Coliseum which started promptly at 8 p.m.
Click here for more information on the Good Morning Gorgeous tour co-presented by Hologic and the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).
Are you running out to see Mary’s Good Morning Gorgeous tour? Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.
Check out some photos and the remaining tour dates below courtesy of Black Promoters Collective.
Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed – Queen Naija)
Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center
Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC
Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)
Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed — QN or EM)
Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena
Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed — QN)
Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall