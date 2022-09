Freddie Gibbs Reveals Features with Pusha T, Kelly Price, Rick Ross & More for ‘$oul $old $eperately’

Freddie Gibbs Reveals Features with Pusha T, Kelly Price, Rick Ross & More for ‘$oul $old $eperately’

Freddie Gibbs is gearing up for his $oul $old $eperately. The album is set for Sept. 30, and with a week left for promo, the Gary rapper has dropped off the tracklist.

Gibbs’ major label debut features Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Scarface, and Musiq Soulchild.

Recently, Gibbs hit Hot 97 for a freestyle where he jabbed up Akademiks, Benny the Butcher, and R. Kelly. You can hear it below.

