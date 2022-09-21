Lil Nas X has unveiled his wax replica for Madame Tussauds Hollywood, the world’s largest wax museum. He presented his wax replica in a priceless side-by-side exchange. A duplicate of the iconic gold Versace suit armor that the striking figure wore to the 2021 Met Gala is being worn by the figure. The Versace choker, earrings, and nail art from the custom outfit were all meticulously recreated by Madame Tussauds artists. Lil Nas X is the first wax figure to feature a grill, to say nothing of that.

Lil Nas X has established himself as a leader in the music industry by expressing himself bravely and fearlessly in his songs and online. The two-time Grammy winner, only 23 years old, has many accomplishments, including being the first openly homosexual rapper to be nominated in major Grammy categories. He embarked on his first-ever world tour in 2021 after releasing his critically praised debut album MONTERO.

“Are we twins or what? I knew this was going to be good but this is like, scary amazing,” said Lil Nas X.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family. As a musical, social and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We’re excited for his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin!” said Madame Tussauds Hollywood General Manager Therese Alvich.

Fans of Lil Nas X will be thrilled to learn that the musician will also release “STAR WALKIN'” this Friday, September 23, a song written in partnership with Riot Games that will serve as the theme song for the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Tournament.