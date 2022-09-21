Roddy Ricch is speaking against violence in Los Angeles. Hitting Instagram, Roddy penned a message about the senseless violence.

“L.A. ! Usually I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better.

It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s away.

I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill.

Let’s stay on point stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this sh*t turning into ALL NIGHTMARES.”