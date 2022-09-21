SOURCE SPORTS: Dennis Schroder Says LeBron James is ‘Glad’ He’s Back with the Lakers

SOURCE SPORTS: Dennis Schroder Says LeBron James is ‘Glad’ He’s Back with the Lakers

Fresh off an impressive run in the Eurobasket tournament, Dennis Schroder rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, $2.64 million contract. According to Schroder, the reunion was in discussion for three months and the final result came with a message from LeBron James.

“I’ve been talking to the Lakers for the last three months. I knew I was going back, but I wanted to take my time,” Schroder explained.

Upon returning, Schroder revealed he got a welcoming message from King James.

Advertisement

“LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder said. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was COVID; everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

Schroder now joins a back court that has Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverly, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn.

Do you think the Lakers can turn around their poor play last year?