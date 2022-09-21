In one of the most interesting story sessions on Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Fat Joe speaks on his friendship with the boxing legend and includes an untold story that will forever go down in Hip Hop history. With famed radio personality Angie Martinez on the side observing the validity of these stories firsthand, Tyson lets Fat Joe tell the story of Tyson inviting him and Remy Ma to his home…and answers the door totally naked.

Joe adds to the comedy of the story, “I’m only worried about him. He takes me a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you. Every room I walked in there was a chick in every room, in every f***ing room. I’m like what the f***, I’m like this guy lives a f***ing life. He offered us some f***ing 500 bands.”

Tyson admits to trying to lure the Terror Squad’s newest signee with one of his luxury cars, but the “Lean Back” rapstress clearly declined the champ’s offer.

