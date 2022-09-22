Two months after the largest Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, the victors have claimed their winnings. A whopping $1.34 billion will be split between two people who agreed to split the winnings if they won.

According to PEOPLE, the ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, but the purchaser has yet come to claim their prize. Now, lottery officials are reminding buyers to recheck their tickets to make sure they aren’t missing out on a fortune.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. When we met with the winners’ lawyers there was a real buzz of excitement in the room,” said Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez to CNN.

He added, “It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well.