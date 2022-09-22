Fashion Nova Partners with Rolling Loud New York as The ‘Main Stage’ Sponsor

Fashion Nova and Rolling Loud New York come together to curate this year’s main stage headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

Rolling Loud returns to New York City for its final stop of the year on Sept. 23-25 at Citified in Queens. The festival has taken over Miami, Netherlands, Portugal and most recently Toronto in 2022. It continues to reinvent their curation of how fans experience a music festival. In their most recent partnership, Rolling Loud taps leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova, as the exclusive retail sponsor.

The main stage will be rebranded as the Fashion Nova Stage. In addition, the retail brand will host a specific section inside Rolling Loud’s, VIP experience, The Loud Club. This year’s activation will include the debut of an all-new exclusive hoodie, for “Hoodie Season.”

The hoodie is just one of many pieces included in a limited run of merch that is inspired by the festival’s lifestyle and culture at Hip-Hop’s birthplace of New York City.

Fans can use promo code, “Fashion Nova,” at check for $100 off when purchasing Rolling Loud tickets.

In addition to the headliners, Rolling Loud New York will feature performances by Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Busta Rhymes, Playboi Carti & more.