Fashion Nova and Rolling Loud New York come together to curate this year’s main stage headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.
Rolling Loud returns to New York City for its final stop of the year on Sept. 23-25 at Citified in Queens. The festival has taken over Miami, Netherlands, Portugal and most recently Toronto in 2022. It continues to reinvent their curation of how fans experience a music festival. In their most recent partnership, Rolling Loud taps leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova, as the exclusive retail sponsor.
The main stage will be rebranded as the Fashion Nova Stage. In addition, the retail brand will host a specific section inside Rolling Loud’s, VIP experience, The Loud Club. This year’s activation will include the debut of an all-new exclusive hoodie, for “Hoodie Season.”
The hoodie is just one of many pieces included in a limited run of merch that is inspired by the festival’s lifestyle and culture at Hip-Hop’s birthplace of New York City.
Fans can use promo code, “Fashion Nova,” at check for $100 off when purchasing Rolling Loud tickets.
In addition to the headliners, Rolling Loud New York will feature performances by Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Busta Rhymes, Playboi Carti & more.