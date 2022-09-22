Former Officer Receives State Sentence For His Role In George Floyd Murder

Former Minneapolis police officer, Thomas Lane will serve three years in prison for his role in the death of George Floyd. 39-year-old Lane was sentenced virtually on Wednesday morning for a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Here is look at THOMAS LANE virtual sentencing hearing. That's LANE appearing from a federal prison in Colorado. He reported there last month. His federal sentence= 2.5 yrs. State time = 3 yrs (serves 2/3's in custody). By my calculation, he'll be out in just over 2 years. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/FYnIGvrSRe — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) September 21, 2022

Thomas Lane pleaded guilty in May to the state charge. The ex officer held down Floyd’s legs while Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for nine and a half minutes, which led to Floyd’s death.

He’s currently serving two-and-a-half years in Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado for violating Floyd’s civil rights by denying him medical care. Lane will serve his new state sentence in federal prison.

