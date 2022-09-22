Funk Flex Wants LL Cool J And DJ Akademiks To Have A Sit Down Over Ak’s “Dusty” Hip Hop Pioneer Comments

DJ Akademiks has ruffled the feathers of the hip hop community following his remarks on hip hop pioneers, calling them “broke” and “dusty” and equating their influence to the amount of money they made during their career. LL Cool J called out Ak for his remarks, telling him that the state of rap was different years ago and that early rappers set the foundation for the culture that many profit off of today.

Following LL Cool J’s remarks, Funk Flex entered himself into the conversation, calling for a sit down between the hip hop legend and the podcaster.

“@LLCOOL J BREAKS DOWN THE CULTURE THEN AND NOW IN AMAZING FORM! PROBABLY ONE OF THE MOST AMAZING WORDS OF THE YEAR!” Flex said. “@AKADEMIKS LOVE MY BROTHER! I DIDN’T POST YOUR COMMENTARY BECAUSE I FELL IT WOULD BE MISS UNDERSTOOD!”

“YOU ARE ENTITLED TO YOUR OPINION! I AM A FAN OF YOUR PERSPECTIVE! I KNOW THAT SOME (NOT ALL) OF THE MORE ESTABLISHED VETERAN RAPPERS HAVE NOT EMBRACED U LIKE THEY SHOULD! LETS CHANGE THAT!”

Funk Flex continued, calling Ak the “voice of the youth” and invited him and LL Cool J to have a “non-confrontational” convo on his radio show or Akademik’s podcast.

“U ARE THE VOICE OF THE YOUTH! WE COULD LEARN FROM U AND U COULD LEARN FROM US! WOULD LOVE TO SEE AN ARTIST LIKE AN ALL OR ONE U CHOOSE TO HAVE A GREAT NON-CONFRONTATIONAL CONVO ON YOUR PLATFORM OR MINE!”

“WHICH EVER MAKES U COMFORTABLE…U FROM THE TOWN. YOUR VERY INFLUENTIAL. CANT HURT. IF THAT DOESNT WORK FOR U I UNDERSTAND! IF ME AND @WHOISCONWAY CAN AGREE TO DISAGREE ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.”

Akademiks is not only under fire from LL Cool J because of his comments, but many veretan members of the hip hop community have an issue with Ak’s remarks as well. When talking to HipHopDX, Scorpio from Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 said he was very upset with Akademik’s remarks.

“It was so disrespectful and on top of it, to say, ‘Don’t come for me ’cause I don’t fuck with y’all’? It’s like, ‘OK, well, why don’t you fuck with us? What did we do to make you not want to fuck with us?’ You tryin’ to make it like we’re bums and shit, when we really built this industry.’”

You can check out Ak’s remarks in the clip below.