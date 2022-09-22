Kanye might’ve just given us the calmest interview of his career.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Kanye opened up about his struggles going through a divorce with Kim Kardashian, and apologized to his ex-wife for his behavior during their divorce, saying that she’s the mother of their children and needs to be the “least stressed.”

“This is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either,” Kanye said “I need this person to be the least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Ye also opened up about his co-parenting struggles, saying that he initially felt as if he did not have a voice in his children’s lives.

“I do have a voice but I had to fight for it,” Ye said. “That hurts you when you have to like scream about what your kids are wearing, and it’s just little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home.”

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children, I co-created the product at Adidas I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the interviewer, Linsey Davis, brought up Kanye’s infamous interview with Sway where he screamed at the radio host “You ain’t got the answers Sway!” At the time, Sway was trying to tell Kanye that he could branch out without the help of major corporations and go about his business ventures independently. Almost a decade later, and Ye is finally taking Sway’s advice. In response to Davis, Kanye said: “You know what? I will go ahead and say, ‘Sway had the answer. I know people are gonna be like, ‘no!’”

You can watch the full cover story below.