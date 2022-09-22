Music executive and manager of the rapper/actor Ludacris, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting that took place in a restaurant in Atlanta in June and resulted in the death of one person. Atlanta Police have charged Zulu with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and simple violence despite the co-founder of Luda’s Disturbing Tha Peace imprint’s claims of self-defense.

In a new video obtained by TMZ, a group of men, including the now dead Artez Benton, entered Zulu’s Apt4B restaurant but would leave minutes later after a dispute. Zulu went back inside the restaurant and got into a heated argument with Tre’mon Robinson, who was a part of the group asked to leave.

Later in the video, another man, Corey Crawford, is seen grabbing an item from a car, which Zulu believed was a gun. Robinson would bump Zulu as his friends would come over. Zulu was jumped by all three men. A woman associate would attempt to help Chaka Zulu, but she was punched in the face. Crawford would duck behind a car, and shots are fired, seemingly coming from Zulu first. Shots are returned, hitting Zulu in the back. Benton sustained a shot to the chest, which would kill him.

Police release the continuation of Chaka Zulu footage showing the moment he fired at the men who attacked him at his business

🔗: https://t.co/XrnsAGoPim https://t.co/Lie1TQ6OLA pic.twitter.com/OC1iUjqaZc — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 22, 2022

Zulu turned himself in on Tuesday and was lodged at the Fulton County Jail. According to jail records, he was freed the same day after posting a $200,000 bond. Since the incident, only he has been accused of the crime.

Attorney Gabe Banks claims that Zulu only fired his weapon in self-defense and if he did not defend himself, he might have been the one who lost his life that night.