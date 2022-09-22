Tiffany Haddish has reportedly reached a settlement with the two alleged victims who sued her for sexual assault. According to Radar Online, Haddish worked out an agreement privately.

A lawsuit filed against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears states the two comedians groomed a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. TMZ states that Haddish and Spears are accused of coercing the two minors into explicit skits.

The siblings, identifying as Jane and John Doe, state they have endured lifelong trauma. The boy added that he was molested by both defends.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe stated Haddish taught her how to mimic fellatio for a skit that would be filmed for “Funny or Die.” Haddish allegedly brought John Doe to Spears and molested him while filming a video titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.”

Haddish moved the case from state to federal court and temporarily sealed the complaint due to images of minor John undressed. The case remained sealed throughout due to John still being a minor.

A dollar amount was not disclosed, but as part of the deal Haddish is to publicly apologize for her role in the skits and to recant that the suit was a shakedown.