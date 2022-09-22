Future hit Paris for his “I’M DAT N****” video and showed what a Free Bandz lifestyle is like overseas. Hitting a rooftop, Future blows aa bag at Celine and takes rooftops while rocking a crisp white Prada jacket.

The experience for Future includes a trip on a massive yacht, strolling through the foreign land, dinner with a batch of baddies and more.

Future may be making return trip to France as he wracked up a big bag recently. Influence Media, an entertainment firm with headquarters in New York City, has purchased Future’s publishing library. A source with knowledge of the transaction reportedly told Variety that the deal was worth eight figures. An estimated number by Billboard places the number between $65-$75 million.

Advertisement