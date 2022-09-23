Entrepreneur Blakk Tatted, the founder and CEO of Blakk Smoke, gained notoriety after he sold more than $1 million worth of goods in just nine hours. The native of New Orleans attributes a large portion of his success to his investments in alliances with individuals he views as representing the culture.

Jayda Wayda, Jacquees, Jermaine Dupree, Lala Milan, Supa Cent, and many others have all served as brand ambassadors for Blakk Smoke’s goods. Glorilla most recently supported him and praised his hookah pens, which resulted in the collaboration with her most recent video, “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B.

“Working with Glorilla has been amazing and I appreciate the opportunity,” said Blakk. “The fact my first 2 product placements are with Yo Gotti and Glorilla feat. Cardi B, I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

In addition, Blakk Smoke and Yo Gotti have another music video product placement that will be out this month.

It is rare that you can enjoy vaping or smoking without harmful chemicals such as nicotine & tobacco, and it’s difficult to avoid the side effects of headaches, coughing, and itchy throats due to nicotine and tobacco. Blakk changed the game by creating his own hookah pen without using tobacco and nicotine.

Blakk has produced a cure with this brand. The brand’s website claims that hookah enthusiasts can take pleasure in the many tastes without experiencing the “lightheadedness, headaches, and scratchy throats” connected with tobacco and nicotine. The retractable pens are available in a variety of flavors, such as blueberry mint, sweet bubble gum, tropical fruit, and others.

“If you connect with your audience and show people you care and are humble, and appreciate their support, then the support and sales will come.” – Blakk Tatted

Blakk Smoke has previously been featured in INC Magazine, Black Enterprise, and Yahoo News.