Entertainment executive and label owner, John Rose, announced a partnership with global footwear and apparel retailer The Athlete’s Foot.

Working with Collective Gallery, The Athlete’s Foot will be able to elevate and expand its current slate of content while also revitalizing and refreshing its image, working with up-and-coming photographers and videographers, and further its mission to impact local and underserved communities.

“One of our main goals here at Collective Gallery is to give young diverse creatives the opportunity to work in the entertainment content space with some of the leading companies in the world, like The Athlete’s Foot,” shared Rose. “Our impact rests in the support we provide to these young creatives, both monetarily and strategically, and partners like The Athlete’s Foot make it possible.”

From left to right: Shelly Andrews, John Rose, Cam Kirk, Aurielle Brooks, Kyle Bailey

Photo credit: Remarkable Media

Collective Gallery is a label for photographers, provides support to lensmen for merchandising, travel, and distribution, amongst other things.

