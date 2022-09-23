Moneybagg Yo pulled up on Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe and revealed that he made his new single “Blow” to celebrate his birthday.


“The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe,” Moneybagg Yo said. “I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record.”

“Blow” is one of the intro songs to his forthcoming album. Speaking of the follow up to A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo reveals music still gets him nervous.

“It’s been like a year and three months I ain’t dropped, but I’m just putting out songs, little 3-packs, 2-packs…you still get butterflies sometimes. Just drilling and rushing and everything. It just be a little much, a little crazy… but I can handle it I got it.”

– Moneybagg Yo

You can hear the new single below.