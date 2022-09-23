Earlier this week, a story broke that Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka would face a possible suspension for a consensual, but “inappropriate” relationship with a woman in the Celtics organization. Word quickly spread across the news with many people, sports commentators, and social media voicing their opinions on the situation. However, pretty much everybody asked the same question: “Why would you cheat on Nia Long?”

Nia initially kept her silence on the situation, but earlier today she broke her silence in a statement to TMZ.

Statement from Nia Long, who found out about the Ime Udoka news in the last few days:https://t.co/q5tqPZ9EOs pic.twitter.com/zguxveuo9Y — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 23, 2022

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Sources close to the family told the news outlet that Nia and her 10 year old son had officially moved to Boston 2 weeks ago, when Udoka was fully aware his affair with the married front office staffer was going to blow up. In fact, Udoka knew as far back as July that the team knew of the affair, and was launching an investigation. Long apparently knew nothing of the affair until a few days before it made headlines.

Since news broke of the affair, Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-2023 basketball season and has become the butt of many jokes online, with people bashing him for cheating on Nia Long.

